Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

