SwissBorg 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $154,938.00 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $191.59 million and $154,938.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

