Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.65

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and traded as low as $22.76. Swiss Life shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 2,710 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

