Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

