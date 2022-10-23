Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $88,949,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.