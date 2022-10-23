Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,185 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

