Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

