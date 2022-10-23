Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Netflix by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 20.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Netflix stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

