Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 213,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 72,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

