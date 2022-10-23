Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.09 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,565,510,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,072,362,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

