Sweat Economy Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.80 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $62.80 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.41 or 0.28243484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,562,701,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,070,042,644 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

