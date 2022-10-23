S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.8 %

SANW stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

