sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.26 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $158,492.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 68,035,458 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

