Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) versus Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superdry and Unicharm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $828.37 million 0.12 $30.85 million N/A N/A Unicharm $7.12 billion 2.68 $661.98 million $0.19 32.32

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Superdry and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Superdry has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superdry and Unicharm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Unicharm beats Superdry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 231 owned, 475 franchised and licensed, and 27 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 21 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

