Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,573 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

