Stratis Market Cap Hits $74.36 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.58 or 0.06837338 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00081837 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031707 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060169 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015084 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025379 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,291,899 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
