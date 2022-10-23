StockNews.com Lowers The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.