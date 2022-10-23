StockNews.com Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,131,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

