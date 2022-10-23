StockNews.com Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHR Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 165.6% in the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 143,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 89,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 140.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

