StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

