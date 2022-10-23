StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Xperi has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.00.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xperi by 96.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 640.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 421,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

