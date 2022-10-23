StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TNXP opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $19.43.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
