StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

