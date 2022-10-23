StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
LMB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
