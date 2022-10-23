StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

