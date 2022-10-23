StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

