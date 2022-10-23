StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE ARL opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

