Stifel Nicolaus Trims SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Target Price to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a market cap of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
