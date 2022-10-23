Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

