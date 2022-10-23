Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 72,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 72,907 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

