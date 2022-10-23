Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$13.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

SSL opened at C$6.79 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

