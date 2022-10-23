Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $87.44 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $87.44 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021480 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00272013 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121160 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00748476 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00567927 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00245521 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.