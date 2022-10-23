Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.03 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $45.03 million and $117,012.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $21.77 or 0.00113322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,390.47 or 0.28093591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.82578923 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $139,162.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

