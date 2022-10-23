Square Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.49 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $22.00 or 0.00114523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $45.49 million and approximately $118,314.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 22.10638786 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $169,502.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.