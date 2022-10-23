Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.53% -17.25% -4.07% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.80% -57.05% -4.21%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ peers have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -6.93 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.55 billion -$922.86 million 19.05

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spirit Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 549 1940 3103 173 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Spirit Airlines’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

