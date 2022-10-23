SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

