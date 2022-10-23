SPC Financial Inc. Sells 266 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

