SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 89,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

