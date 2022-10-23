SPC Financial Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,589 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.