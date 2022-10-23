Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

