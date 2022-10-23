Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 153,320.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 58.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.