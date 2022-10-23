Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.
WSM traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. 1,010,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
