Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 341 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 475,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,773. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30.

