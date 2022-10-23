Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,363. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

