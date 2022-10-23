Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 2,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after buying an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after buying an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 2,235,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

