Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

