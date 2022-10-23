Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.