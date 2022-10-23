Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
About Smart Powerr
