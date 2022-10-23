Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 136,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,114,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.