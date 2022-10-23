Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $169.86 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $169.86 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,611.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021213 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00274178 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00119499 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00737929 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00563802 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00243133 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,302,292,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
