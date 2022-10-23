Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 791.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,770 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

