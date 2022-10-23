Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

